One person with serious injuries after shooting in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a shooing in uptown Charlotte.
Police responded to the area of Church Street and 11th Street after receiving multiple 911 calls stating that an unknown subject was shooting a firearm, according to a release from CMPD. Officials say one 911 caller stated that shots were being fired at another vehicle.
A short time later the victim arrived at Carolinas Medical Center-Main with multiple gunshot wounds. He is being treated for life threatening injuries, CMPD officials said.
The name of the victim has not been released and officials have not said if the shooter has been taken into custody.
