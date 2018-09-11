Molly’s Kids: Kaylee Pennell

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) -
As of this week, Kaylee Pennell is cancer-free for 11 months. This 16-year-old Statesville girl beat Ewing’s Sarcoma. She’s a rising junior at Alexander Central High School who loves playing basketball, riding her 4-wheeler, and has confidence in her eyes.
Kaylee’s journey started back in 2016. She woke up one morning and couldn’t walk on her right leg. Catawba Valley Medical Center wasn’t sure what was wrong. They sent her to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where an X-ray came back fine.
Doctors were confused.
A fever followed, and an MRI was issued.
Kaylee was sent to Jeff Gordon Children's Hospital.
It was there the scan showed a tumor in her pelvic bone. A fourth medical center -- Levine Children's -- confirmed it was Ewing’s Sarcoma, a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bones. Kaylee’s family decided to start chemo almost immediately.
“She fought her journey holding her head up high, knowing she would win the battle,” says her mom, Jen.
And she did. On October 9, 2017, almost one year after her diagnosis, Kaylee was declared cancer free. This is her ringing the bell on that very special day.
“As her mother, I couldn’t be more proud of what an amazing and strong young woman she is,” says Jen. "She is my best friend and gives me courage and strength when it should be me doing that for her. She is truly my inspiration."
One more thing about this fantastic teenager? Her dream now – after the past two years of being inspired by her own doctors and nurses – is to someday become a Pediatric Oncology Nurse.
Full circle.
Welcome to #MollysKids, Kaylee. Congrats on 11-months.
-Molly
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.