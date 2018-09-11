Mecklenburg County crews clean sewage drains before expected storms

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County officials are working non-stop to make sure cities are well equipped to brace the storms that are expected to come, and one of the top priorities crews are monitoring are sewage lines.
One of the big talking points for officials is rainfall. The inches of rain we may get from Hurricane Florence could be heavily impact our roadways, and crews within the county want to make sure that the area's draining system will be able to handle all of the water that comes through.
Several creeks have been cleared of any debris that would block the flow of water. This proactive move not only eases the water’s path, but keeps more water from flooding the roads and lessens the chance of water lines being damaged by that debris, which would negatively impact the quality of the county's tap water.
“Making sure this water stays in the creek, stays in the flood plain, because that’s what the flood plain is for, for the overflow of water to go. And as long as we keep it there we’re in good shape, but once it starts getting too high and cross those roads then it becomes dangerous,” said John Wendel, the Communication Specialist for Mecklenburg County Government.
County officials are asking that if you see small debris such as leaves or twigs that’s blocking any drain to sweep it off to the side. If there’s blockage that is entirely too big for a person to move, all you need to do is call 311 for a crew to come out to handle the problem.
