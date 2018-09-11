Lincoln County couple charged with child sexual assault

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -
A Lincoln County couple is facing several child sexual assault charges connected to incidents involving a minor that occurred over the past two years.
Police say that Ashley Nichole Lattimore, 27, and Douglas Glenn Queen, Jr., 29, of Maiden, NC were identified as the adults in a video found by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that contained a child engaging in sexual acts.
The video was reported on Sept 9 and authorities determined that the female child in the footage was between one and three years old at the time it was filmed. Queen and Lattimore admitted to their involvement in the crime and the victim is a relative of both.
The couple has each been charged with one felony county of indecent liberties with a minor, statutory sex offense of a child, sexual child abuse, crime against nature and first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Both are currently being held in custody at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center as an investigation into the incident continues.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.