Hurricane Florence remains a powerful Category 4 storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of 8 AM Tuesday morning, Florence remains a powerful category 4 - major - hurricane. Currently, Florence is 900 miles off the North Carolina coastline with a forward speed of 15 mph and is moving off to the West/North West.
The satellite view shows a cloud-shrouded center of circulation this morning, as Florence appears to be undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle. This is very typical in a hurricane the size of Florence, and this cycle will intermittently cause the storm to weaken slightly (which it did overnight).
But Florence remains in a very conducive environment for further strengthening over the next two days. There two factors involved here. First, little or no wind shear. This means the winds in the upper levels are doing nothing to inhibit strengthening. Two, very warm sea surface temperatures - near 85°. Temperatures this warm are akin to a fire stoking a kettle of boiling water.
The National Hurricane Center official forecast takes Florence to near a Cat 5 hurricane over the next 24 to 36 hours, then Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere between Wilmington and Morehead City on the North Carolina coast sometime early Friday morning as a major, Category 4 hurricane.
Once Florence hits land, the storm will slow down greatly. This will mean a prolonged period of strong winds and flooding rains.
While Charlotte remains west of the main track, folks here across the WBTV viewing area should still prepare for the potential of torrential rains and strong winds (maybe gusts of 30-40 mph). We may begin feeling the effects by Thursday night, and with Florence slowing, it may be a very long and wet weekend here.
We will keep you updated with the very latest forecast data that we analyze in the First Alert Weather Center.
Be prepared. Be Safe. Be ready.
- Al Conklin & Chris Larson
