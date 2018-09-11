Grocers: Don’t panic, there’s enough food and water to go around before Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You've probably seen those pictures and videos on social media of the empty food and water shelves at the grocery store due to people preparing for Hurricane Florence, but rest assured - if you haven’t already gone grocery shopping there’s still plenty of time to get what you need.
Many stores like Harris Teeter have workers who have spent most of their shift restocking items such as bread, water, and other snacks that are in high demand right now ahead of the possible severe weather we may experience. A representative for the grocery store said the company has shipments coming in and out regularly to make sure your family is taken care of.
Stores at other locations in nearby cities even share food to make sure there’s enough to go around.
If you can’t physically make it in to the store or if you find that there’s not enough time in your schedule to get there, the online option is still available right now for anyone that needs to get groceries.
"Our express lane online services are still available," said Danna Robinson, Communications Director for Harris Teeter. "We may have to shorten the windows depending on the influx of orders that we have come in, but right now in Charlotte we are business as usual in the express lane department.“
According to Robinson, if need be, any store closings for Harris Teeter will be announced on the company’s website.
