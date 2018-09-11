Florence still a cat. 4 storm, could get stronger

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As of midday Tuesday, Florence remains a powerful category 4 - major - hurricane. Currently, Florence is 900 miles off the North Carolina coastline with a forward speed of 16 mph and is moving off to the West/North West.
Florence weakened ever so slightly early this morning, as an eyewall replacement cycle took place. This is a very common occurrence for major hurricanes and any weakening is usually temporary and not a prolonged trend.
Looking ahead, Florence remains in a very conducive environment for further strengthening over the next day or so. There are two factors involved here. First, little or no wind shear. This means the winds in the upper levels are doing nothing to inhibit strengthening. Two, very warm sea surface temperatures - near 85°. Temperatures this warm are akin to a fire stoking a kettle of boiling water.
The National Hurricane Center official forecast takes Florence to near a Cat 5 hurricane over the next 24 to 36 hours, then Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere between Wilmington and Morehead City on the North Carolina coast Friday morning as a major, Category 3 hurricane near the top end of the scale.
Once Florence hits land, the storm will slow down substantially. This will mean a prolonged period of strong winds and flooding rains.
While Charlotte remains slightly north/west of the main track, folks here across the WBTV viewing area should still prepare for the potential of torrential rains and strong winds (maybe gusts of 30-40 mph) as the remnants drift west from the coast toward the Piedmont. We may begin feeling the effects by Thursday night, and with Florence slowing, it may be a very long and wet weekend here.
There’s little doubt Florence will deliver a devastating blow to the coast, but in the end, the storm may be remembered more as a rain-maker. Some models are suggesting extremely heavy rain over a widespread area for an extended period of time. Know your risk and take precautions now if you live in an area that is prone to flooding.
Be prepared. Be Safe. Be ready.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
