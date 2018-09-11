Florence slowing down a bit, but still a very dangerous storm

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hurricane Florence has been upgraded to a category 4 as it continues to approach the Carolinas. The path of the storm has also appeared to shift more towards the west splitting the WBTV viewing area in half. A hurricane warning has been issued for those on the coast in both North and South Carolina.
The latest update on Florence from the NHC has the storm making landfall Friday afternoon. Yes, it has slowed down a little. The good news is that it may weaken a little too.
It will still be a very dangerous hurricane, but it will hopefully weaken to a strong category 3 just before making landfall. Again, it is still a very dangerous storm. This is the part most models agree on.
The part the models don’t agree on is the part that most affects us in the WBTV viewing area. The official forecast from the NHC has the storm slowly inching to the west and dumping lots of rain on eastern NC and even part of the WBTV viewing area.
As of now, our biggest concern is for heavy (possibly flooding) rain and gusty winds.
Here’s the problem. The models aren’t agreeing on the track of the storm after making landfall. The GFS is taking the storm slowly toward the west. That model would mean the possibility of rain for us Friday and into the weekend. It would also mean gusty winds.
Then there is the European model… It is taking the storm close to the NC coast on Friday afternoon. From there, it is steering the storm to the south – possibly just off shore, where it can remain a strong storm and affect the SC coast.
Obviously, these are two totally different outcomes. That means there’s no way to tell exactly what we will get or not get here.
For now, it is best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Make the preparations you would if the storm were coming right through here. Hopefully they won’t be needed.
If you’re still eating your non-perishable foods two weeks from now, it could be worse, right?
And remember – you can stay informed all hurricane season long with our free WBTV First Alert Weather apps.
