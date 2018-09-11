Federal agencies issue statement on life-saving preparations for Hurricane Florence

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTV) -
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Red Cross held a press conference this morning discussing preparations for Hurricane Florence.
The hurricane, expected to make landfall early Friday morning, will put millions of people in the path of danger around the Atlantic coast. The representatives of these agencies stressed the intensity which the hurricane would maintain as it hit the Carolinas in particular.
Officials explained that the hard impact of this Category 4 storm would cause “massive damage” and that there would be a need for a “long-term recovery” in the weeks and months afterwards.
To better protect the safety of everyone in the storm’s path, the agencies requested a team-effort from people living in the area. Proactive measures such as building an emergency supply kit, listing out contact information, and staying informed about new warnings and developments as they emerged were all recommended by the Red Cross.
As Florence comes closer to the shore it is important that people living in affected areas make the effort to evacuate if at all possible and those in other regions that may not absorb a direct hit should still take the necessary precautions listed by these agencies.
Track these recommendations and new developments as they arrive with WBTV here.
