CMPD police are searching for shooter in south Charlotte

September 11, 2018 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated September 11 at 5:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a person they say is involved in a shooting in south Charlotte in July.

Officials responded to the 3000 block of Rodman Street shortly after 6 p.m. July 1 in reference to a fight. According to witnesses, a man shot at the victim and was last seen leaving the area in a black four-door sedan toward Sam Drenan Road.

If anyone has information on the shooter or the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

