CMPD police are searching for shooter in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a person they say is involved in a shooting in south Charlotte in July.
Officials responded to the 3000 block of Rodman Street shortly after 6 p.m. July 1 in reference to a fight. According to witnesses, a man shot at the victim and was last seen leaving the area in a black four-door sedan toward Sam Drenan Road.
If anyone has information on the shooter or the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.