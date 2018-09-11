Charlotte residents hit stores to stock up days before Florence makes landfall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Across the Charlotte metropolitan area people were stocking up on supplies Monday night. Hurricane Florence isn’t set to make landfall for a couple of days, but already Charlotte residents are stocking up on essential items and nonperishable food.
The water aisle at the Walmart off Independence Blvd in east Charlotte was depleted by 8 p.m. Monday.
“(I’m) stocking up on some water, some choco and stuff for the storm,” said Charlotte resident Jan Fuller.
Fuller said she has never dealt with any serious hurricanes during her time living in North Carolina and does worry about what may be coming.
“I’m kind of scared because I came right after Hugo so I don’t know what to expect,” she explained.
Chief Reginald Johnson of the Charlotte Fire Department told WBTV the city is already making emergency preparations in advance of the storm.
“I can tell you that as a city we are getting ramped up for worst case scenario,” said Johnson.
The chief encouraged members of the public to stock up on supplies they will need well in advance of the storm.
“You need to be prepared to have water, non-perishable food, and things of that for at least three days. You also need to think about your pets when you’re doing that as well,” said Johnson.
He said that the city would be activating their emergency operations center Tuesday. Johnson said that the city could request assistance from the state if they felt like they were overwhelmed during the storm.
