Charlotte Motor Speedway welcomes Florence evacuees

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) -
Charlotte Motor Speedway will open some of its facilities this week to people who have been forced to evacuate their homes due to Hurricane Florence.
The Rock City Campgrounds and on-site bathhouse facilities will be opened at 12:00 pm on Tuesday and remain so as long as possible prior to the storm’s potential landfall.
Greg Walter, the Executive Vice President of Charlotte Motor Speedway, stated that, ““We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”
Evacuees who arrive at the speedway are asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort Office at the entrance of the zMax Dragway. After-hour arrivals are asked to call the speedway’s Guest Services department at 704-507-5612 for further instructions.
