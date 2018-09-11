Carolina Panthers released injury updates on players

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers released some injury updates on two of their players Tuesday and it was not good news in both cases.
Offensive tackle Daryl Williams injured his right knee when a Dallas player fell in the side of his knee Sunday in the Panthers home and season opening 16-8 win.
Team doctor Pat Connor has recommended surgery for Williams who is listed out indefinitely.
Meanwhile tight-end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot which was first injured early last season.
There are no plans for him to have surgery at this time as the team plans to monitor his progress in rehab on a month to month basis.
