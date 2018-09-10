‘X’ marks the QB spot as Panthers defense steamrolls Dallas in season opener

That was the wish of those in Bank of America stadium, too — at least the two-thirds of them who were cheering for Carolina. As expected, Dallas fans must have gobbled up at least 20,000 seats at scalpers’ prices. They do that in every NFL stadium. But those Cowboys fans had little to cheer about until the fourth quarter, when the Cowboys’ one really good drive ended with a TD and a two-point conversion to slice Carolina’s lead in half, to 16-8.