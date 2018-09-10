Vote for CMPD in nationwide lip sync challenge

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for your vote as they are in the finals with a huge chance to win USA TODAY’s law enforcement lip sync challenge!
CMPD made it to the finals and is going up against Flower Mound Police Department out of Flower Mound, TX (a suburb of Dallas).
The voting ends on Wednesday at noon, and CMPD says it is their take on Sunday’s football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys.
“Please help your favorite local police department take down another Texas powerhouse on Wednesday,” the department sent out in a message.
You can vote for CMPD here.
In July, Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department showed off their moves - and the Queen City - in their lip sync challenge video.
The video starts almost like a crime drama, with officers seemingly notifying Chief Kerr Putney that the department’s been challenged.
“We’re gonna be a part of this?” Putney asks. “Now usually I don’t do this, but let’s go ahead and break them off a little preview re-mix.”
The video then goes into a montage of multiple officers, including Chief Putney, dancing and lip-syncing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t stop the feeling!” at CMPD Headquarters and all across Charlotte.
CMPD shared the video on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. An hour later, it’d already been viewed more than 17,000 times.
In an interview with WBTV, the officers spoke about the lip sync challenge.
“I would say typically police are not that willing to lip sync and dance,” Officer Chad Webster said. “That’s just kind of contradictory to what our job is.”
Webster talked more about how the whole experience was new and fun.
“I don’t even know what I was doing. I really don’t know,” Officer Webster said. “I think Jason said hey do something and I just kind of started moving around.”
Officer Jason Peetz spoke about how easily it came together.
“I’m telling you, everything we shot seemed to happen quick. Very quick. And easy participants like these guys, it was one and done sometimes,” Officer Peetz said.
Peetz also spoke on the impact that doing the challenge could have on the public’s perception of police.
“As hard as it is to get officers to lip sync and dance - that’s already hard enough - but I think everybody understood the bigger picture that humanizing the badge is a big thing,” Officer Peetz said.
“Yeah, we’re uptight, but we have fun too,” Officer Darrion Eichelberger said.
