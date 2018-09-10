Triple shooting in Stanly County leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Investigators with the Stanly County Sheriff’s office have been on the scene of deadly shooting on Shady Rest Road near Badin since before 9 a.m. Monday.
The Sheriff’s office says two people were found dead inside a house. Police say the suspected gunman is Meeko James Harris.
According to online records for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the suspected gunman, Harris was convicted of murder in February 2006 and was recently released from prison.
Stanly County investigators say the victims and Harris knew each other but detectives are still trying to piece together why the shooting happened.
Family members tell WBTV that one of victims is Cindy Capel.
"I loved her. I raised her. I saw her brought into this world and I’ll see her be taken out of this world,” said Hilda Capel – who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother.
Now, she and others are waiting to hear why the victims were shot. James Edward Sturdivant, 56, was also identified as one of the victims in the shooting.
“I heard sounding like car doors slamming is what it really sounded like so I really didn’t pay it no attention - it’s usual for cars to be slamming so I didn’t pay it no attention and then I heard the shooting - pow pow pow,” said a man who didn’t want his name identified. “Then I heard somebody banging on the door – just kept bamming on the door and I didn’t know what it was so I got up to see."
He says he saw one of his neighbors on the porch bleeding from several gunshot wounds.
“He told me to call 911. ‘They done shot me. They done shot me. Call 911. Go check on my girl,’“ the man said his neighbor told him.
The girlfriend, Cindy Capel who has a litttle daughter, was killed.
And the man's friend was also shot dead.
The victim with several wounds was able to run and get help.
“The dispatcher told me to go wrap him up. Wrap up all his wounds so I tried to wrap all his wounds - with all the shirts and towels and whatever I had,” the neighbor said.
Investigators say they’re waiting to finish processing the scene before releasing further details. They say they know who the gunman is. Anyone who has any information on the incident can call 704-986-3714.
