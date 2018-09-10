Store workers offer help as worry builds ahead of Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Since Florence is expected to become a major hurricane, a big concern people have is losing power, so generators are in high demand.
Workers for Lowe’s are stepping up and are trying to calm the nerves of their customers and make the process of preparing for possible power outages, storm damage and whatever else may come our way by placing essentials by the entrance.
When folks walk in, there is everything they need from generators, to chain saws, flash lights, batteries and more.
The potential of this storm is a scary thing and the folks at Lowe’s say they want to help take away some of that nervousness.
“Fear anxiety is probably taking over. I know noticed that we just had a customer that was a little scared that the storm was coming and what’s being forecasted so we don’t want them to forget anything. So, grouping it and having it together and ready to go for them is the best way that we can serve our customers,” Jennifer Melvin, the store's assistant manager.
If you are inside of a Lowe’s and find that they’ve run out of certain supplies, Melvin says that Lowe’s as a company will make sure locations that are most impacted by Florence are taken care of and have items that they need before restocking material for other stores.
