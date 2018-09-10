Repeat offender sentenced to 27 years for producing child pornography

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison by a US District Court for producing child pornography.
Estefano Gerardo Lopez, 26, had a status as a repeat offender after having initially been sentenced to probation for attempting to solicit a minor online in Cumberland County in April 2015.
Lopez’s probation stipulations allowed for warrantless searches of his property and at his residence and his parole officer, accompanied by CMPD, located images and video of child pornography on his phone and computer, including video of himself with a minor, according to court records. The records also disclose that evidence had been found that Lopez was using the chat-application KIK to meet minors and exchange pornographic images with them.
Lopez pleaded guilty to production of pornography charges in February 2018. He will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to serve his sentence upon designation.
US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Andrew Murray, announced the sentencing and thanked CMPD for their investigation and US Assistant Attorney Cortney Randall for prosecuting it.
