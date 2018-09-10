MollysKids: September 10th Pillows and Books

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Retired teacher Margaret Hayes has been handmaking pillows for #MollysKids for a couple years. She said she read about the September push to help kids with pediatric cancer and got a crazy idea.
“What if I made 100 pillows and bought 100 books to put with the pillow, to give to all kids at Levine Children’s Hospital?” Hayes said.
And that’s what she did. Margaret and her daughter Sarah met with Molly Grantham in the lobby of the hospital Monday morning to give out pillows and books… a creative way of doing something for kids with uphill medical battles from the goodness of her heart.
Molly went live on Facebook from the lobby – meet the kids and hear from Margaret, here >> http://tinyurl.com/Sept102018MKs
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
