Mandatory evacuation ordered for parts of NC Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence

DARE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A mandatory evacuation was ordered Monday for parts of the North Carolina Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall Thursday.
Florence was upgraded to a category 3 hurricane early Monday morning and is only expected to keep getting stronger.
Just after 10 a.m., a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island, effective at 12 p.m. Monday. A mandatory evacuation for residents and visitors in other areas of Dare County goes into effect beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Dare County officials made the announcement on Twitter:
On Sunday, NC Gov. Roy Cooper and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster both declared a State of Emergency in each state as Florence’s trajectory shows the storm heading toward the Carolina coast.
Gov. Cooper says emergency management officials are working with federal officials to prepare the state for any potential impacts.
According to the National Hurricane Center, there is an increasing risk of coastal storm surge flooding and freshwater flooding from heavy rainfall when the hurricane approaches the U.S.
NHC says there is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence and that South Carolina should closely monitor the latest developments on the hurricane’s path.
