Man shot 5 times in driveway of Salisbury home, autopsy states

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - An autopsy released in connection with a homicide investigation out of Salisbury offers new details into the fatal shooting.
The incident happened on May 28 at a home on the 500 block of North Shaver Street. A resident heard gunshots around 2 a.m., then found 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk dead in a neighbor’s driveway.
Nearly a month later that neighbor, 50-year-old Tracey Pruitt, was charged with murder in Faulk’s death.
According to the autopsy, Faulk was shot five times – once in the head, three times in the torso, and once in the left arm.
Police said Faulk, who lived on nearby West Cemetery Street, was riding his bike on Shaver St. when he was shot. No possible motive for the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information on the case should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, submit a tip online or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.