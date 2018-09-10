Man shot 5 times in driveway of Salisbury home, autopsy states

WBTV was there as Tracey Pruitt, 50, was taken to jail. He's charged with first-degree murder in the May shooting death of Michael Duren Faulk. (David Whisenant)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 10, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated September 10 at 12:48 PM

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - An autopsy released in connection with a homicide investigation out of Salisbury offers new details into the fatal shooting.

The incident happened on May 28 at a home on the 500 block of North Shaver Street. A resident heard gunshots around 2 a.m., then found 44-year-old Michael Duren Faulk dead in a neighbor’s driveway.

Nearly a month later that neighbor, 50-year-old Tracey Pruitt, was charged with murder in Faulk’s death.

According to the autopsy, Faulk was shot five times – once in the head, three times in the torso, and once in the left arm.

Police said Faulk, who lived on nearby West Cemetery Street, was riding his bike on Shaver St. when he was shot. No possible motive for the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information on the case should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, submit a tip online or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

