Kings Mountain police investigate armed robbery

Kings Mountain, NC (WBTV) -
Kings Mountain police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday morning at a local business.
Reports state that an man entered the My Quick Stop located at 1233 S. Battleground Avenue armed with a handgun and demanded money. After his demands were met, he fled the scene on foot.
The individual is described as being African American and standing 5’6” tall and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing all black clothing during the robbery.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Lieutenant Todd McDougal with the Kings Mountain Police Detectives Division at 704-734-0444.
