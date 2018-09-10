Hurricane Florence strengthens, storms likely throughout week

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Hurricane Florence is the biggest concern for the Carolinas these days.
The storm became a hurricane Sunday. It is still out in the middle of the Atlantic but will continue to move to the WNW as it strengthens over the next few days.
It is projected to become a Category 3 on Monday and a Category 4 on Tuesday.
After spending more time over the warm ocean, weakening doesn’t seem likely. The best estimate right now is that it will make landfall near Wilmington, NC Thursday evening as a Cat 4 storm.
For the WBTV viewing area, the first half of the week looks unsettled. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and it will be muggy. There is a good chance for thunderstorms each afternoon.
Thursday, the day Florence makes landfall, may be one of the quietest days around here.
Thursday night and Friday are the big question marks for us. That is the window with the best possibility for heavy rain and gusty winds.
Obviously, the worst of the storm will be the part closest to the center of circulation. Where that ends up being is anyone’s guess at this point.
However, it does look like we have the potential for heavy rain – the heaviest being the farther east you go and the lightest the farther west, toward the mountains.
We will keep you up to date on the latest throughout the week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
