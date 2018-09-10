Hurricane Florence strengthening rapidly, Carolinas prep for impact

Exact details about this storm’s impact for our part of the Carolinas can’t be determined at this time, so please, do not let your guard down and start preparing for at least “some impact”, just in case it heads our way. But do know this: There is an increasing risk of life-threatening impacts from Florence. Storm surge at the coast, freshwater flooding from a prolonged and exceptionally heavy rainfall event inland and damaging hurricane-force winds are looking more and more likely. While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of these impact, interests at the coast and inland portions of the Carolinas should closely monitor the progress of Florence, ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and follow any advice given by local officials.