Hurricane Florence means serious trouble for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’ve all heard there’s a storm named Florence coming this way. Here’s what many don’t know - this is a SERIOUS storm.
This could still change before Thursday evening, when it is projected to make landfall. However, as of now, it is supposed to be a category 4 at landfall. The last time there was a storm that strong in the Carolinas, was 1989.
It was Hurricane Hugo.
Again, this is a serious storm.
The National Hurricane Center has projected the storm to make landfall close to Wilmington as a Category 4 storm on Thursday evening. If you have anyone living along the coast, please offer them a place to stay - if it will get them to evacuate.
From there, it will move inland. Some models are taking it well to our east and that would mean a little rain and a bit of a breeze. However, there is another model that is bringing it much closer to us. That would mean a much uglier situation.
We at least have the potential for heavy rain and tropical storm force winds from Thursday night into Friday. If the storm stalls, rain could even last into the weekend.
A lot of things can and will change between now and Thursday, so I urge you to keep tuned to WBTV for the very latest on Florence and download the free WBTV Weather app for your mobile device. Here’s the link: www.wbtv.com/apps.
We’ll be keeping an eye on this all week.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.