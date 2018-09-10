How to prep your house before Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolina coast, many people are already preparing their homes for what it could bring.
“I have already bought 200 tarps, I have plywood. I am prepared,” said Chuck Tabor, the owner of Tabor Roofing.
Tabor and his crew were busy Monday already tarping home in Huntersville.
“Should you board up your windows? If you have dangling branches or big large branches…I would get a tree company out to get those down because it is going to be projectile objects going through houses and going through cars,” said Tabor.
Strong winds can do serious damage to a home's roof and structure. Tabor hopes folks will remember Hugo and the potential Florence brings.
“The eye hit dead in Charlotte and I witnessed it all. It is absolutely devastation what can happen. It is so dangerous," said Tabor. “Just take care of your neighbor. This is very, very serious. I have seen it, I lived through it. People try and gauge you and come in. Let’s all try and help each other out because this is a life and death situation.”
Tabor's company is local and has a good reputation. He is warning people to be wary about repairs when the storm passes.
“Not being taken by these storm tracker, storm chasers that are going to come in town and looking to rip you off,” said Tabor.
Tabor says do your due diligence, read reviews, and never put money down before the work has begun.
“What people do not realize is that the garage door is the single largest opening on your home," said David Walker, who works for Overhead Doors in Charlotte.
Walker says many garage doors are not able to withstand strong winds and a slide lock will help keep the door in place.
“So, as the wind pressure builds up on the door, the rollers can give, and the slide lock is an additional feature to the door that would keep it in place,” said Walker.
