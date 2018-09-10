High schools adjust their football schedule with Hurricane Florence on the way

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Before the season, 40 area high schools picked this week to be their off week. Turns out, that was an excellent choice as those who are schedule to play on Friday now have to make a big choice as Hurricane Florence makes its way to the Carolinas.
Some programs have already made a choice to move their game from Friday to an earlier date in the week, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools varsity football.
Here are the changes in to WBTV Sports.
- Ardrey Kell at Hough- Wednesday at 6
- Phillip O. Berry at West Charlotte- Wednesday at 6
- Butler at Providence- Wednesday at 6
- Cox Mill at North Meck- Wednesday at 6
- Garinger at Independence- Wednesday at 6
- Harding at Mallard Creek- Wednesday at 6
- South Meck at Vance- Wednesday at 6
- Sun Valley at Olympic- Wednesday at 6
- East Rowan at Mount Pleasant- Wednesday at 6:30
- Anson Senior at Robinson- Wednesday at 6:30
- Rock Hill at York- Thursday at 7
- West Meck at Scotland- Wednesday at 6:30
- Great Falls at Dixie- Thursday at 7:30
- Mooresville at South Iredell- Thursday at 7
- Bessemer City at North Lincoln- Thursday at 7
- Chesterfield at Buford- Thursday at 7:30
- East Gaston at East Lincoln- Thursday at 7:30
- Highland Tech at Christ the King- Wednesday at 6
- Monroe at Forest Hills- Wednesday at 6:30
- North Stanly at Northwest Cabarrus- Thursday at 7
- Union Pines at Albemarle- Thursday at 7
- Draughn at Avery- Wednesday at 7
- West Davidson at Salisbury- Wednesday at 7
- West Iredell at North Iredell- Thursday at 7
We will continue to update this list as we continue to get changes.
