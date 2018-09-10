Former elementary school teacher sentenced to more than 10 years for child pornography

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
A former elementary school teacher from Charlotte was found guilty today in US District Court of possession and transportation of child pornography.
Benjamin McMiller, 33, was sentenced by US District Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr. in a Charlotte court room today after initially pleading guilty to these charges in February. McMiller’s sentence included 121 months in federal prison as well as the requirement that he serve a lifetime of supervised release and register as a sex offender when he is released.
Court documents show that McMiller had streamed child pornography to another person on the video/text-sharing website Omegle on Sept 20, 2016. Law enforcement identified McMiller’s IP address as a result of this and later searched his house. A forensic examination of the devices found included 88 images and 54 videos of child pornography.
Today’s sentencing was announced by CMPD Chief Kerr Putney and US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Andrew Murray. CMPD was in charge of the investigation of this case and the US Attorney’s Office in Charlotte was in charge of the prosecution.
