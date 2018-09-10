Fatal hit and run in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -
A man was killed in a fatal collision with another vehicle north on Interstate 77 Sunday morning.
Police report that the accident occurred around 5:00 am on Sept 9 near mile marker 89, north of Fort Mill.
The make and model of the other vehicle involved in the accident is unknown at this time. Police believe that there could be possible damage to the front of the vehicle as a result of the collision.
If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
