Emergency Management officials meet to discuss plans ahead of Hurricane Florence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Emergency Management planners from city, county and state agencies met at the Charlotte Fire Department training facility Monday to start the emergency planning process. However, that process has been slow so far since officials say Florence has been a tricky storm to figure out so far.
First responders are experiencing that unpredictability as well, as they work out which resources they should send to the coast and which crews should stay, since it sounds like so many cities across the state could see major impacts from Hurricane Florence.
At Concord Fire, crews are being briefed on what to expect, even though, they’re not entirely sure what that is at the moment.
“We’re prepared to help Concord, and we’re prepared to help outside of Concord, maybe the eastern part of the state if needed,” said Jason Cook, Concord Fire Captain for Rescue 3.
Most fire departments across the state still have no idea how or where they’ll be working this week once the storm hits. Much of that is up to the storm itself, and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal, Brian Taylor. He’s in charge of deploying fire crews across the state, depending on need, but he says the widespread nature of this storm could complicate the delegation process.
Taylor says typically, his department might already have crews on their way to the coast, but since damage is expected across the Carolinas, they have to figure things out on the fly.
“We already have coastal counties calling for assets, because we can’t deploy them prematurely because, still not knowing where it’s going to hit the coast at and the path it’s going to take from that point,” said Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor.
To add to the challenges, Chief Taylor says they have a new statewide inventory system in place for deploying resources to and from departments around the state, and Florence will be their first time to use it. Taylor says instead of having a running list of available assets like they used to, the new online tool allows each North Carolina fire department to register resources in a more timely fashion, posting what they have available to share just 48-hours ahead of time. Florence will the first emergency for which they’ll be using that new system.
Sharing resources is something Concord Fire Department Chief Ray Allen is keeping in mind. Concord has lots of storm-ready assets, like swift water rescue teams and emergency response tools, and they’re usually happy to help other cities. However, this time around, Allen is making sure whatever assets they send to help elsewhere in the state, don’t compromise the help they’ll need here at home.
“It is getting a lot of comparison to Hugo, that’s been almost 30 years ago now, so definitely a heightened concern, if something this severe making it this far inland,” Chief Allen said.
All of that will depend on exactly how Florence makes landfall, and every fire department in the state is watching the weather closely, to make sure first responders are operating as efficiently as possible.
