Emergency Management officials meet to discuss plans ahead of Hurricane Florence

To add to the challenges, Chief Taylor says they have a new statewide inventory system in place for deploying resources to and from departments around the state, and Florence will be their first time to use it. Taylor says instead of having a running list of available assets like they used to, the new online tool allows each North Carolina fire department to register resources in a more timely fashion, posting what they have available to share just 48-hours ahead of time. Florence will the first emergency for which they’ll be using that new system.