Do not let anyone except the school bus pick up your children for school in the morning. I repeat we are NOT sending – and will never send – a van to pick up any children for school. If you have been approached by anyone with a similar story, please let us know by calling 803-320 - 1672. Again, that number is 803-320 – 1672. Please be sure only a school bus picks up your children for school.

Bryan Vaughn with the Lancaster County School District