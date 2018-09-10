Could added fees end Girls on the Run in Cabarrus County?

Hanson says she received word last week about the proposed fee. She says it could amount to $95 a day. GOTR is in a dozen Cabarrus County Schools. Hanson says the fees could amount to $45,000. The executive director calls that debilitating. GOTR provides scholarships for girls who need financial help so they can participate. Hanson says providing more money will be a challenge to continue to exist in Cabarrus County.