Could added fees end Girls on the Run in Cabarrus County?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Girls on the Run (GOTR) Charlotte Executive Director Carrie Hanson is responding to the news that her organization may have to start paying Cabarrus County School District to use facilities for the program.
Girls on the Run is a 10-week program that promotes self-confidence, positive life skills, and physical training. At the end of the program, participants run a 5K. Girls on the Run may go from paying nothing in fees to use the schools to paying thousands of dollars in fees.
"I was really disappointed and shocked because we have had a really good relationship with Cabarrus County schools for several years," Hanson said.
Hanson says she received word last week about the proposed fee. She says it could amount to $95 a day. GOTR is in a dozen Cabarrus County Schools. Hanson says the fees could amount to $45,000. The executive director calls that debilitating. GOTR provides scholarships for girls who need financial help so they can participate. Hanson says providing more money will be a challenge to continue to exist in Cabarrus County.
"To add $45,000 onto that amount, it would make it really difficult for us to continue to provide the financial support to ensure a quality of opportunity for our girls," Hanson said. "It would be a shame if we were not able to offer it in Cabarrus County."
The school district says each year it reviews its policies and this time it is reviewing its use of facilities. There was some discussion already on issuing fees for after school programs. There was some discussion among board members - now the school district attorney is coming up with a solution that includes allowing more time for the school board to discuss.
Hanson hopes the board will decide not to charge her organization. She thinks since it is a partnership, the school district should treat it like one and waive fees for GOTR.
"As someone willing to do the best for their kids to help their parents be able to work, to help the students feel more attached to their community," she said.
Parents are concerned the school district is thinking about charging meaningful after school programs fees. Tish Graham's granddaughter attends Wolf Meadow Elementary School and participates in GOTR.
"I think that the program is really good," Graham said.
Graham believes the school board should simply allow organizations, especially youth organizations, use the facilities at no cost.
"I think if the facility is not being used after school, then why not open it up for the community children to hang out to do productive things?" Graham said.
Hanson is also concerned half the schools GOTR is located in Cabarrus County are high poverty schools. She says those are the schools that really need the after school programs.
“They don’t have a lot of access to other programming after school or other options,” Hanson said. “The schools have contacted us and said anything we can do to keep this program here would really benefit us.”
