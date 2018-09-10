CMPD searching for bank robber in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to identify a burglar who broke into a bank in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
According to a release from CMPD, the burglar broke into the Wells Fargo Bank in the 8700 block of JM Keynes Drive around 10:40 a.m. The burglar approached a bank employee and passed a note demanding money, officials say.
The burglar then fled the scene after receiving the money.
The robber pictured in surveillance pictures appears to be a black male, approximately 5′10″ and 170-190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white design on one of the legs, dark colored shades and Nike sneakers- possibly Jordans. He was also described as having acne on his cheeks and large scars.
He is believed to have robbed the Wells Fargo on North Carolina 49 South in Harrisburg on Aug. 25.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
