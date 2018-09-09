Tropical Storm Florence’s potential impact on the WBTV viewing area

All eyes are on Florence, as she’s the talk of the town. The tropical storm is still way out in the middle of the Atlantic – 1,300 miles off the North Carolina coast - and days away from making any potential landfall. Florence is likely to be upgraded to a hurricane later today and is forecast to be a major hurricane by Monday. The sixth named tropical storm of the 2018 season will continue to move toward the west today, but then track northwest on Monday and likely remain on that course for the rest of the week. If that forecast holds true, Florence would be on the door step of the North Carolina coast – as a major hurricane – Thursday with a projected landfall on the Crystal Coast – just north of Wilmington / south of the Outer Banks – late Thursday night or early Friday morning.