Tropical Storm Florence update, chances for showers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - All eyes are on Florence right now… The storm is still way out in the middle of the Atlantic and days away from making landfall.
Obviously, everything could change between now and the end of next week, but it does look like the storm will start to strengthen tonight and could become a major hurricane by midweek.
By Thursday, it will be closing in on the Carolina coast - potentially as a category 4 hurricane.
What does that mean for us? Obviously, if we don’t know exactly where the storm will make landfall, we don’t know exactly what will happen inland.
For now, most models are keeping the majority of the rain to our east on Thursday and Friday.
I wouldn’t totally let your guard down though. Just like the track of the hurricane can change, our rain chances will also change. At very least, I would expect a windy Friday. There could be some rain too.
In the meantime, let’s get back to the weekend. It will be a warm and muggy Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
There is a chance for showers at any time. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. The same will go for Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will take us back to the upper 80s as Florence approaches. A couple of thunderstorms are possible.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
