Molly’s Kids: September 9th- Colin’s Surgery

This handsome guy is 5-year-old Colin Case from Concord. He was going to start kindergarten last week, but was instead inside a hospital with a cancerous brain tumor. This picture of him and his little sister is enough to make you melt.
His mom begs you keep reading about what they never saw coming.
“It happened to us,” Stacy Case said. “It can happen to anyone.”
Over the summer Colin was acting extremely lethargic so his family took him in July to Levine Children's. A CT scan showed a mass on his brain. Turned out to be a malignant tumor, classified as NGGCT.
I had to look that up. It stands for a non germinomatous germ cell tumor. The prognosis seemed pretty good at 80-85% curable. Colin quickly started chemo and radiation and at the time Stacy told me: “He’s such a sweet boy with a huge heart. He loves his baby sister (she’s 2), Jesus, Star Wars and the Carolina Panthers."
In late August, Stacy wrote again.
“A full brain and spine MRI shows his brain tumor has grown 1-1.5 cm over a month,” she says. “So now we know it’s actually an NGGCT and a fast-growing teratoma tumor, which doesn't respond to chemo. Colin will need brain surgery.”
His surgery was this past Wednesday. September 5th. (Same time, actually, we were at the hospital doing the Facebook tour of Levine’s new MIBG pediatric cancer treatment room.)
The neurosurgeon warned Stacy and her husband Eric that he might not be able to remove the whole tumor, and wouldn’t know until he got into Colin’s skull and saw the blood vessels.
The surgery lasted six hours.
And…
...They couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.
“The neurosurgeon said the tumor was very large and he had to perform an aggressive surgery but if he hadn’t removed it, Colin wouldn’t have lived much longer,” Stacy wrote with all kinds of excitement and exclamation points. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but this is a great start! We are THRILLED!”
The doctor removed everything visible with his microscope, but until there’s an MRI weeks from now, they won’t truly know if he got every little part of the tumor. But, he tells Stacy and Eric he feels confident.
Colin’s recovery will be long. He’s in PICU now and will most likely be in the hospital for a month doing inpatient rehab. After the rehab he’ll finish up chemo, then 30 rounds of radiation.
Still, the family is happy. The surgery this week moved them way forward.
If you want to follow Colin's journey on Caringbridge >> https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/colincase/journal.
Your mom and I coordinated. It's already done.
#KeepPounding.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
