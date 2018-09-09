Man seriously injured in shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Charlotte Saturday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Little Rock Road and Scott Futrell Drive.
Police say a man was located with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital by Medic.
Emergency officials said the man suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.