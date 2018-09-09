Man charged after armed robbery at Salisbury Walmart

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is being held under a bond of $50,000 after being charged with armed robbery.
According to the police report, Steven Todd Hunsucker, 45, robbed the pharmacy at Walmart, 323 S. Arlington Street in Salisbury, on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m.
Hunsucker threatened the workers there, according to the report.
Police arrested Hunsucker a short time later, charging him with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.
A short time before that incident, police arrested a woman at the store on a list of other charges.
Lindsey Anne Baker, 36, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, drug possession, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bond for Baker was set at $2500.
