Four people injured in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Emergency officials say four people were injured in a crash in southwest Charlotte Sunday evening.
According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Sandy Porter Road.
Medic said four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word on how the crash happened or possible delays for traffic in the area.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.