Florence upgraded to hurricane, potential impact on the WBTV viewing area

All eyes are on Florence, as she’s the talk of the town. The tropical storm has been upgraded to a hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center. Although Florence is still way out in the middle of the Atlantic – 1,300 miles off the North Carolina coast - and days away from making any potential landfall. Florence is likely to be a major hurricane by Monday. The hurricane will continue to move toward the west today, but then track northwest on Monday and likely remain on that course for the rest of the week. If that forecast holds true, Florence would be on the door step of the North Carolina coast – as a major hurricane – Thursday with a projected landfall on the Crystal Coast – just north of Wilmington / south of the Outer Banks – late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
As for the western Carolinas, a lot of folks are saying “Florence is just like Hugo”. It’s not. And unless things change DRAMATICALLY, it won’t be a Hugo-type storm, at least not for the WBTV News area. The trajectory of Hugo was much different. If you recall, Hugo struck Puerto Rico first, the came up just east of the Bahamas before coming ashore just north of Charleston. On that path, it rolled up right over the Charlotte area (see the map).
On its current track, Florence is moving west, and so if it does make a landfall in North Carolina, it would near or north of Wilmington (based on the current forecast), moving NW at the time of landfall. On that track, it would be highly unlikely the WBTV viewing area would be impacted in a great way. So, again, while this storm could bring a major blow to North Carolina - mainly coastal and eastern sections - Florence is NOT looking like another Hugo for us.
A lot of things can and will change between now and Friday, so I urge you to keep tuned to WBTV for the very latest on Florence and download the free WBTV Weather app for your mobile device. Here’s the link: www.wbtv.com/apps
In the meantime, let’s get back to our Sunday. It will be a warm and muggy, but for the first time in two weeks, Charlotte won’t reach 90°. Variably cloudy skies will dominate today with occasional showers and thunderstorms and afternoon readings in the mid 80s. There is a chance for showers at any time. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. The same will go for Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving front pushes in from the west and loiters here midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will take us back to the upper 80s.
As Florence approaches mid to late week, again, based on the current forecast, subsidence – sinking air – on the front side of the storm would actually promote more sunshine and very warm weather here with a noticeable breeze that would gradually pick up.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
