Dogs enjoy dip in Salisbury pool

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Dog owners and their pets got to take a refreshing dip in a public swimming pool on Saturday, all to raise funds for a good cause.
The Doggie Dip Swim Party was held at the Fred Evans Pool in Salisbury.
For $5 per pooch, dogs and their owners could splash around in the pool, while raising money for Salisbury’s first dog park.
All proceeds from fees and any donations from the event went to the DOG PAWS fundraising effort.
The DOG PAWS Dog Park will have a Party at the Park to celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S. in Salisbury.
