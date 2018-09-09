Confirmed case of meningococcemia in App State student

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Health officials confirmed that an off-campus student at Appalachian State University was infected with meningococcemia.
According to the Appalachian District Health Department, meningococcemia is a bloodstream infection caused by bacteria that can also cause meningitis.
Officials said the student diagnosed with the infection does not have meningitis.
The student with the infection is being treated, and officials say actions are in effect to minimize contact with that person, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control.
Appalachian State University, AppHealthCare and the North Carolina Division of Public Health are working together to investigate this case and prevent the spread of meningococcemia.
Health officials say meningococcemia is spread through close contact like kissing, sharing utensils with or drinking after an infected person.
People who have been identified as being at possible risk are being contacted directly by Appalachian State University and AppHealthCare.
In order to assist in continuing to identify anyone who may have come in contact with the infected person, the North Carolina Division of Public Health is asking members of the public who patronized three Boone establishments to contact AppHealthCare’s on-call nurse at 828-264-4995 extension 8 for treatment.
Anyone who visited local establishments on the following dates and times and shared eating utensils, food, or drink with someone you do not usually have contact with should contact AppHealthCare.
The dates, times and locations are:
- Boone Saloon on Aug. 22 between the hours of 11p.m. – 2 a.m.
- The Local on Aug. 23 between the hours of 11p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Café Portofino on Aug. 25 between the hours of 11p.m. – 2 a.m.
Dr. Taylor Rushing, director of Appalachian State University’s Student Health Service stated, “We want to reassure our campus and community that the student diagnosed with the infection is fully cooperating with instructions to help reduce the spread of the infection. Through our close partnership with AppHealthCare and the North Carolina Division of Public Health, we are taking every measure to investigate this case and prevent the spread of the infection.”
Members of the community are encouraged to promptly report suspected meningococcemia symptoms to their primary care physicians, urgent care or emergency department.
Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, eyes being more sensitive to light and confusion.
More information about meningococcemia may be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
