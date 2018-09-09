Confirmed case of meningococcemia in App State student

“We want to increase awareness of individuals who may have come in close contact with the one case currently identified for meningococcal disease. We take this very seriously and are taking extra precaution to locate individuals who may not have received the additional communication shared in partnership with Appalachian State University. It is important for the community to know that these locations are named only for the reason of narrowing our efforts to identify those at risk. They are not named due to any action or inaction on their part or identified ongoing public health risk with frequenting their establishment."

AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene.