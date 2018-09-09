2 arrested, drugs and gun found after car chase in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two Charlotte residents were arrested on drug-related and traffic charges following a car chase in Lincoln County early Saturday morning.
Lincoln County deputies were parked near the intersection of Highway 150 East and Lee Lawing Road around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday when they saw a car pass by with blue lights visible from underneath the car.
A deputy pulled out to stop the car but it rapidly sped away.
The deputy was attempting to catch up to the vehicle when he saw a red backpack thrown out the window of the car.
The car went down several back roads before the deputy lost sight of it, but the backpack was recovered on Mountain View Church Road.
Deputies received a description of the car and stopped it after the driver pulled into a driveway near the Highway 150 and Highway 16 intersection. The car had a Florida license plate.
Deputies arrested and charged Carenthius Donta Payne, 33, and Eric James Wilson, 31, both of Charlotte.
Officials searched the backpack and found cocaine, plastic baggies of marijuana drug paraphernalia, an assortment of prescription pills and they also found a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic 9mm handgun.
Payne was charged with one felony count of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with several misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances. Payne was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Wilson was charged with speeding to elude arrest and released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Both men are scheduled to appear in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.
Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
