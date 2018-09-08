18-year-old Charlotte girl reported missing

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
A Charlotte girl has been reported missing by her family after nearly a week without contact.
Catherine “Catie” Alford, 18, last contacted her family on Sept. 1, indicating that she was back in Charlotte after travelling to Myrtle Beach. Alford had been staying with friends since Aug. 19 but had remained in contact with her family through iMessage, FaceTime and Snapchat during that period. As of September 2, however, her phone has no longer received any messages.
A police report was filed with CMPD on Sept. 5 and Alford is currently listed on the department’s Missing Persons page.
Alford is 5′6 with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the CMPD Missing Persons Unit at 704-336-4978 or online.
