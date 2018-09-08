Wingate opens conference play with sweep at Queens

(WBTV) - The Wingate University Bulldogs opened league play in style Friday night, rolling to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-20) victory at Queens University in South Atlantic Conference volleyball action.
Wingate improves to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the SAC, while the Royals fall to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
All-American middle blocker Anna Holmquist led the Wingate offense with 13 kills to go along with two blocks.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Givens added 11 kills, while senior middle blocker Phoebe Havenaar contributed eight kills.
Junior setter Rachel Alles handed out 40 assists, adding eight digs, three kills, and two blocks, while senior libero Kori Adams piled up 30 digs for the Bulldogs.
Treslyn Ortiz and Kasey Eastland were also in double figures with 12 and 11 digs, respectively.
