WBTV’S Paul Cameron to retire after 37 years

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Longtime WBTV anchor Paul Cameron is hanging up his journalist hat after decades working in broadcast television.
While Cameron will surely be missed, WBTV is excited about the wonderful things happening in his life.
“It’s something I’ve mulled over for quite a while, but realize the timing is perfect for me and my family several reasons—I turn 65 in December and my daughter delivers our first grandchild in January,” Cameron said.
Cameron plans to retire on Dec. 31 after spending nearly 37 years at WBTV. He plans to spend his days relaxing, playing tennis, and spending time with family.
A celebratory toast was had with colleagues after the 11 p.m. show Thursday, when Cameron made the announcement.
“If you’d asked me six months ago, I’d have probably said, ‘Meh, maybe another year, maybe two years,’” Cameron told the Charlotte Observer in an interview. “But (these things) really sharpened my focus. And we (he and his wife of 42 years, Jan) went to the beach a couple weeks ago and I thought, ‘I kind of like this vacation thing.’”
Cameron has been the face and distinguished voice on many television sets weekdays at 5, 6 and 11 p.m., anchoring alongside Maureen O’Boyle (at 5 and 6 p.m.) and Molly Grantham (at 11 p.m.).
"After 37 years at WBTV News, Paul Cameron is retiring. He’s my friend, partner and one of the country’s last remaining old-school ‘anchormen,’ Grantham posted on Facebook.
“It’s crazy to think of WBTV News without thinking of Paul. He has led Charlotte through some of its biggest moments… but what a celebration now for him. 37 years. 37 years! Most of us would be thrilled to make half that in this insane journalism industry we know, love and believe in. It’s an honor to call Paul a work partner, but even more a friend,” Grantham said.
When asked what he would miss the most, Cameron said, “the camaraderie,” in an interview with the Observer.
“The excitement of the newsroom when a story is breaking. The triumph of putting on a show at the last minute, as things are changing, ad-libbing something that you know needs to be talked about. All of us pitching in as a unit to try to get that information. There’s something about that that just stirs your blood. It really does,” Cameron told the Observer.
Cameron says he’s ready to put his focus at home and perhaps vacationing.
The WBTV family is thankful for the years spent working with Cameron, and for his dedication to journalism and the community.
