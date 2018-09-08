Tracking Tropical Storm Florence and prepares for possible rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - · Weekend showers and thunderstorms · Tracking T.S. Florence · Possible major hurricane late next week.
It’s going to be getting very busy here in the First Alert Weather Center over the next five to seven days.
We start the weekend with very warm and muggy temperatures, with increasing chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We’ll stay on the warm side of a frontal boundary here for Saturday, with afternoon highs once again projected to climb into the upper 80’s and a few low 90’s. Shower and thunderstorms chance stand at about 40% for Saturday and a 50% chance for both Sunday and Monday. Again, these aren’t all day rain… just afternoon and evening convection. The severe threat with any of these storms is also very low.
As of Saturday morning, Florence remained a strong tropical storm. Southwesterly winds are strong over the storm… and this shearing environment which will keep Florence from gaining much strength over the short run.
But all indications are that Florence will continue to track to the West. And this means by Monday the storm will encounter much more favorable conditions on two counts. First, winds will be out of the east and the shear will all but disappear. Two, Florence will commence a path over much warmer Sea Surface temperatures. These two factors will allow for rather rapid intensification of Florence through the later portions of next week.
Currently the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, takes Florence to major hurricane status by Thursday of next week as the storm approaches the east coast of the United States. A lot can change over the next six days, but if we are on the track of its current path, the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts were certainly be threatened.
We will continue you to provide forecast updates on Florence as the storms marches across the open waters of the Atlantic.
Chris Larson
