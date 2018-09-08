Police seek public assistance in fraud case

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual pictured making unauthorized transactions from a victim’s bank account.
The transactions occurred at the Wells Fargo on 1527 W. Morehead St. and took place on Aug. 12 at 6:45 pm. Police say that the individual in the picture used the victim’s personal information to make several transactions on the account.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website at: http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case please refer to report number 20180813-0953-00.
