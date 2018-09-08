Pfeiffer Volleyball Drops 3-0 Decision to Guilford

(WBTV) - Visiting Guilford College limited the Pfeiffer University volleyball team to just a .051 hitting percentage, taking a 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-15) win over the Falcons at Merner Gym on Friday evening.
Pfeiffer got a team-best eight kills from Alonna Clouse on the match.
Clouse also finished with 13 digs, as did teammate Angelina Fardella.
Also contributing in double-figures was Emma Gray Beacham, as she had an 11 dig effort.
The Falcons will return to the court on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Hendersonville, N.C. to take on William Peace and Brevard.
