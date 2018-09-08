Man accused of shooting man to death after argument in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, NC (WBTV) - A man is wanted for reportedly shooting a man to death in Fort Mill after an argument Friday night.
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, a call came in for shots fired at 4:41 p.m. on Tom Hall Street.
Officials obtained arrest warrants for Jackel Marquise Clinton, age 22, of Lancaster, South Carolina, on the charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Clinton remains at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Neighbors say multiple shots were fired, and police responded to the scene in three minutes.
Upon arrival, officers found one person dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.
Law enforcement officials say the shooting started as an argument between the victim and Clinton that escalated to a physical confrontation.
Clinton then reportedly pulled out a pistol, shot the victim and fled the scene on foot.
Police described Clinton as a light-skinned black male wearing a black shirt and black shorts with a face tattoo.
The victim has not been identified Unknown relationship between the victim and Clinton.
Anyone with information as to Clinton’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.